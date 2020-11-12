No one was hurt in a Bay City fire.
Firefighters were called to 501 Morton Street at 5:49 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Crews said they found heavy fire on the third and fourth floor, with a partial structure collapse of the fourth floor when they arrived.
Firefighters were cable to knock out the bulk of the fire with an interior attack.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.