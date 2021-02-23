The fire marshal is investigating a fire that broke out at a Bay City home.
Crews from the Bay City Public Safety Department were sent to 306 Sanson St. at 7:49 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke and flames coming out of the back of the residence.
Everyone inside was evacuated before crews arrived on the scene.
The fire started inside the laundry room and did not extend any further, according to the public safety department.
No injuries were reported from this fire. The fire marshal is investigating this incident.
