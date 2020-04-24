The Fire Marshall is investigating after a fire broke out in a garage attached to a multi-family home in Bay City.
Public safety personnel were sent to 1503 Marquette Ave on Thursday, April 23 at 1:36 p.m.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke was coming out of the front of a garage attached to a two-story home.
The Bay City Public Safety Department said crews made an aggressive interior attack and contained the fire to the garage.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.