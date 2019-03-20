A family including two children are going to be okay after a morning house fire.
Saginaw Firefighters were called to a home at 2264 S. Niagara at around 3:47 a.m. on March 20.
Saginaw Fire Lt. Jim Fourman said the fact the children had their bedroom door closed helped them survive the fire.
“These two children are alive this morning because they were sleeping with their bedroom door closed. The door acted as a barrier between the fire and the bedroom where they were sleeping. Literally that bedroom door saved their lives.”
The children were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.
It’s unclear how much damage the fire sustained, or how it started.
The investigation continued.
