The Millington-Arbela Fire Department is reminding residents to obtain the burn permits when burning brush.
The department posted a reminder on its Facebook page on Sunday, March 8.
The post said that warm temperatures are causing people to clean up their yards and burn brush. They said that dry conditions can easily cause fires to get out of control.
Officials are asking that residents use their best judgment when burning.
Officials said if you don’t want a bill or ticket for illegal burning, don’t burn until conditions are more suitable.
