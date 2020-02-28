Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to a shop fire inside of a barn on the 9900 Block of Curis Road on Feb. 28.
Fire officials said they responded just before 6:30 p.m.
Frankenmuth Fire Department told us that the owner was doing mechanical work on some equipment and some of the contents caught fire.
Fire officials were able to contain the fire to the small shop area.
There is smoke damage in the structure, fire officials said.
