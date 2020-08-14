The Bay City Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the 600 block of Stanton St. on Aug. 13 for a structure fire.
Upon arrival shortly after noon, crews say they saw heavy fire and smoke on the second floor of the residence.
The fire quickly spread to the attic, according to officials.
Officials put out the fire and no injuries during this incident were reported.
The fire is still under investigation.
