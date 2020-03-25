Fire officials responded to a Marathon gas station at 6065 Dort Highway in Genesee County for reports of a fire on March 25, according to dispatch.
Fire officials were sent to the scene just after 5:30 p.m.
Dort Highway was shut down from Carpenter to Stanley so officials could contain the fire.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
TV5 is on the scene and will bring you more updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.