Frankenlust Township Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on July 11 on northbound I-75.
According to the department, upon arrival to the scene near Amelith Road, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
Fire officials extinguished the fire along with a small grass fire extended from the vehicle.
The 2010 Dodge vehicle was a total loss.
There were no reported injuries.
The Zilwaukee Township Fire Department also assisted in this fire.
