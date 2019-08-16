Genesee County Central Dispatch said the fire at Cut Rate Auto Parts in Flint is under control fro the second time Friday.

Firefighters were sent to the 4000 block of N. Dort Highway at about 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

The fire reignited around 7 p.m. and fire crews had it under control again by 8:30 p.m.

No word yet on what started the fire or the extent of the damage.

