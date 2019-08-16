Genesee County Central Dispatch said the fire at Cut Rate Auto Parts in Flint is under control fro the second time Friday.
Firefighters were sent to the 4000 block of N. Dort Highway at about 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.
The fire reignited around 7 p.m. and fire crews had it under control again by 8:30 p.m.
No word yet on what started the fire or the extent of the damage.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.