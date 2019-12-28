A small-town tradition in the Upper Peninsula spreads goodwill and helps a charity.
Firefighters riding in fire trucks went door-to-door last weekend in Gladstone, distributing candy canes while collecting food and $465 for the local St. Vincent de Paul branch.
The Daily Press in Escanaba says the tradition started more than 20 years ago with five volunteers and one truck.Now more than 20 people are involved.
Children eagerly looked out their windows as fire trucks decorated with Christmas lights went up and down Gladstone's streets, playing holiday music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.