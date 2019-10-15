Flint’s Fire Department is investigating a structure fire at Cash Now location.
The fire happened at 1401 N. Dort Highway.
Fire officials said they believe the fire started from a heater but called a state arson investigator since the business was an occupied structure.
There was no damage to the building.
