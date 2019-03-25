The State Fire Marshal is being called in to investigate a fire at a home in Bay City.
The fire started overnight Sunday, March 24 into Monday, March 25.
It happened near the corner of Vermont and Catherine on the city's west side.
It's believed the fire started in a dryer in the basement.
No further information has been released.
