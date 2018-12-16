A firefighter sustained first degree burns and a resident was injured after a house fire in Owosso.
On Sunday, Dec. 16, at 10:48 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 1100 block of S. Shiawassee St.
When crews arrived on the scene they discover the fire was on the main floor of the home.
The Owosso Public Safety Department said one resident jumped out a second story window to escape the fire.
Firefighters were told there may have been more people trapped inside the home.
While two firefighters were searching the home, the flames became too intense and they had to evacuate.
The public safety department said one of the firefighters sustained first degree burns and injuries to his hands.
The injured firefighter was taken to Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Hurley Hospital.
A resident was also taken to Memorial Hospital and transferred to Hurley Hospital.
The Owosso Public Safety Department is still investigating what caused this fire.
Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department and Owosso Township Fire Department assisted in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.