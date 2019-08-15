One firefighter suffered minor injuries after a house fire early Thursday morning.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the fire just around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.
Crews were sent to 1021 E. Holland Ave., just west of Sheridan.
Firefighters say the first floor and basement were damaged during the incident.
The homeowners were not in the house when the fire broke out.
No word yet on a cause.
The investigation is ongoing.
