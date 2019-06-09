Firefighter walks across state to raise funds for firefighters in need

A Macomb Township firefighter is taking a 145-mile walk from Macomb Township to Grand Rapids in full firefighter gear to raise funds for firefighters in need.
Joe Warn has spent the past several years raising money and helping families through his charity "Neighbors United".
He started on his journey on Thursday, June 6 and hopes to finished sometime on Saturday, June 8.
“You know it’s never enough when it comes to cancer and finances,” Warn said. “You hear a lot of bad things and that’s all negative but then there are some great people here that stop, honk, say hi and they’re giving. Citizens that are just driving up bringing me bottle of water, they are bringing me granola bars, power bars. It’s been awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.