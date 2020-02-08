Frankenmuth Fire is on the scene of a fire at T-Dubs restaurant on Main Street.
Chief Phillip Kerns said that firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at about 5:40 a.m.
Upon arrival, Kerns said crews encountered heavy smoke inside the restaurant.
According to Kerns, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, however, the kitchen sustained extensive damage.
Two adjacent businesses have some smoke damage.
The business is located at 565 S. Main Street. Kerns said Main Street was closed for a short period while firefighters continue to assess the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.