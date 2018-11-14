Firefighters were called to the Planet Fitness in Grand Blanc Wednesday morning.
The call went out at around 9:45 a.m. to the facility located at 11527 S. Saginaw Street.
When TV5 crews arrived, some smoke was seen.
There are no reports of any injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
