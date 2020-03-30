Firefighters were called out to a house fire Monday afternoon.
Crews were called to 2309 Bond Street in Saginaw at around 1:20 p.m. on March 30.
When TV5 crews arrived, they spotted spoke coming from an upstairs window.
Officials said the home was unoccupied, and currently being renovated.
No one was hurt, and the cause appears accidental at this time.
