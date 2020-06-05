Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Bay City.
Viewer April Murieko sent in pictures from the fire at the corner of W. Jenny and Raymond Avenue.
We are working to bring you more information.
Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Bay City.
Viewer April Murieko sent in pictures from the fire at the corner of W. Jenny and Raymond Avenue.
We are working to bring you more information.
Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.