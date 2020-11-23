A large portion of an old commercial building was destroyed in a weekend fire, and it will likely have to be demolished.
Flint firefighters were called to 1616 Davison Road in Flint at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Battalion Fire Chief Mark Kovach said no one was in the building when crews arrived, and the department called in assistance from Burton firefighters to help fight the blaze.
Crews were able to save a small portion of the building, which didn’t have gas or power going to it. A state fire investigator has been called in to investigate.
Crews were able to wrap up the fire at around noon on the 22nd.
Kovach said he believes the land bank owns the property.
