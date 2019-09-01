Mid-Michigan firefighters continued a 65-year tradition of funding research for debilitating diseases.
This weekend, the Genesee Township Fire Department took part in the annual "Fill the Boot" fundraiser.
The proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which researches cures for deteriorating diseases.
“We take this boot here and basically the littlest donation, a penny, makes a world of difference,” said Anthony Boyle, a Genesee Township firefighter. “You guys don’t know. We appreciate everyone’s time and effort and money thrown in.”
Donations for the fundraiser can be made at the Kearsley Corners Marathon gas station, located at 5015 Richfield Rd. in Flint, and VG’s Grocery store, 7461 N. Genesee Rd in Genesee, until Monday, Sept. 2.
