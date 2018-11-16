Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire that damaged two apartment units in Mundy Township.
Mundy Township Fire Capt. John Sheridan said the fire started in the basement of 9492 Fenwin Drive at Fewin by the Creek Friday afternoon, Nov. 16.
A neighbor in the adjoining unit was sleeping and awoke to the smell of smoke.
When firefighters arrived, they learned that was no way to access the basement, so they had to break through the first floor window.
Capt. Sheridan said the first unit had heavy smoke and fire damage while the adjoining unit had smoke damage.
No human injuries were reported, but a cat was found dead.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The Mundy Township, Grand Blanc Township, Atlas Township, Gaines Township, Fenton City, and Fenton Township Fire Departments responded to this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.