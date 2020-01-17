What happens when an employee working at a gas station alone has to go to the hospital? In one Michigan town, first responders cover him until a replacement could be found.
"All calls are different, you never know what you’re going to get into. But no, we've never run the cash registers before," explained Andy Vanderziel with the Alto-Bowne Township Fire Department.
It was an unusual sight at the Mobil Station last week when, just after midnight, a crew of Alto-Bowne Township firemen are seen on surveillance video serving customers.
"They even pre-paid gas pumps," said manager Julie Morrow.
Trained in fighting house fires and life-and-death rescue, but prepared for anything.
"Luckily it was a pretty user-friendly system, we got it figured out pretty quickly," explained Vanderziel.
"We had some trouble with the pre-paid gas. The car was at pump 5 and they wanted 20 dollars on 5 and we pushed it into the system like we thought, and it said pump 4 so I told her she had to go move her car,” explained firefighter Chris Wieland.
It is comical in retrospect, but it started as an urgent medical call. Store manager Julie Morrow says she was awoken by a call from her overnight employee who said something was wrong and he needed to be taken to the hospital. "I immediately, I started making phone calls to get someone in to replace him. And that's when I got the next phone call back from his mother telling me that he was leaving, and the fire department had my registers."
"I helped get the guy in the ambulance and when I came back in Chris was helping people check out. I thought it was funny. I got back there and helped where I could," explained firefighter Jake Lotter.
The first responders worked the counter for about 15 minutes, serving 5 customers in all. They say it’s just another part of serving the community.
"Everybody was gone and there were customers there wanting to buy sodas and Red Bulls and gas. And some of them didn't have enough to get to Grand Rapids. They said we need gas. We said alright, we'll figure it out," Wieland explained.
Eventually an employee arrived to take over, and the firefighter’s temporary stint as cashiers came to a close.
"She was pretty taken back by the whole thing. Chris said, hey, we were running the cash register, we checked a couple people out, and she says. She was just kind of flabbergasted," said Vanderziel.
"We told them they didn't have to, they could shut the store down, but I guess they were having a good time," Morrow explained.
The employee was treated and is back at work.
