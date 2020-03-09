Bad Axe firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a car dealership.
Fire officials said they were called to Ordus Ford, in Bad Axe, at around 1 a.m. on Monday, March 9.
Officials said the fire appeared to start in the repair shop.
Crews said they will be on the scene for a while.
