Firefighters battled a fire at North Niagara Street and Davenport Avenue in Saginaw early Tuesday morning, April 30.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the blaze at the abandoned building just before 2 a.m.
Smoke from the blaze could be seen from several miles away.
Multiple departments were called in to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.
Fire officials have not identified the cause of the fire, but they say it is suspicious because the building did not have power.
