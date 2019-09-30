Michigan firefighters posting a reminder why you should slow down and move over when approaching an accident scene.
St. Clair Shores Firefighters posted this picture of a police cruiser that was hit.
The firefighters said that on Saturday night a St. Clair Shores Police Officer was blocking traffic on I-94 when a car slammed into the side of his vehicle.
Both the officer, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital, according to the post on social media.
The officer is stable, and at the time of the post, was expected to be discharged home, there’s no word on the other driver.
In the post the fire department said “We know it’s frustrating, we understand it’s inconvenient and we certainly empathize with every driver who may not have the extra time to spare. ”It went on to say “We try our best to ensure our own safety and patient safety when we are in the roadway, but we need your help too. Please slow down when approaching accident scenes or any emergency vehicles, and move over a lane. This includes tow truck drivers and service vehicles as well. We all want to go home to our families and just as importantly, we want you to as well. So remember, please slow down and drive like your life depends on it...because it very much does. Our family will always be ready to help your family.”
