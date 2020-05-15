Twelve ducklings are back with their mama, thanks to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.
On May 15 first responders got a call about several ducklings caught inside a storm drain in the parking lot of the county building.
When firefighters arrived, they found a dozen ducklings trapped between two storm drains with the mother duck looking on.
Crews were able to rescue all the ducklings using a net, long pole, and a lot of patience.
Mama duck and her babies were reunited in the Chippewa River at Island Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.