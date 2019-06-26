White House Easter Egg Roll

The Fourth of July is nearly here, and the U.S. is about to celebrate its independence. Below you will find a list of fireworks displays across Mid-Michigan.

Wednesday, July 3

  • Frankenmuth: From Heritage Park at 10:05 p.m. 
  • Harrison: From the Clare County Fairgrounds at dusk 
  • Corunna: At McCurdy Park at dusk

Thursday, July 4

  • Saginaw: From Ojibway Island at dusk 
  • Flint: Atwood Stadium starting around 9:55
  • Midland: Near Dow Diamond at dusk 
  • Holly: Shot from Lakeside Memorial Park at 9 p.m. 
  • Clio: Shot off from Clio City Park at dusk
  • Beaverton: Shot off from Ross Lake at dusk 
  • Corunna: At McCurdy Park at dusk
  • Lapeer: From Rolland-Warner Middle School at 9:45 p.m. 
  • Mt. Pleasant: From Soaring Eagle Casino at dusk
  • Oscoda: From Oscoda Beach Park at dusk 
  • Fenton: From Silver Lake Park at dusk 
  • North Branch: At North Branch High School over the football field at dusk 
  • Port Austin: Over Lake Huron at dusk 

Friday, July 5

  • Bay City: From Wenonah Park at 10:12 p.m. 
  • Caseville: From Caseville Harbor Breakwall at dusk 
  • Lexington: From Lexington Harbor Park at 10:00 p.m. 

Saturday, July 6

  • Bay City: From Wenonah Park at 10:12 p.m. 
  • St. Helen: From the Saint Helen Airport about 10:30 p.m. 
  • Houghton Lake: From Houghton Lake State Airport at dusk 
  • Cass City: From Cass City Park at dusk 
  • Farwell: At the Farwell Fairgrounds following Figure 8 Derby at 7:30 p.m.
  • Harrisville: From Harrisville Harbor at dusk
  • St. Louis: In downtown St. Louis at 10:00 p.m. 
  • Lake Isabella: over Lake Isabella on clubhouse drive at dusk 

Thursday, July 11

  • Auburn: From Cornfest, US-10 and 9 Mile Road at dusk 

Did we miss one? Email us at wnemweb@meredith.com.

 