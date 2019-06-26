The Fourth of July is nearly here, and the U.S. is about to celebrate its independence. Below you will find a list of fireworks displays across Mid-Michigan.
Wednesday, July 3
- Frankenmuth: From Heritage Park at 10:05 p.m.
- Harrison: From the Clare County Fairgrounds at dusk
- Corunna: At McCurdy Park at dusk
Thursday, July 4
- Saginaw: From Ojibway Island at dusk
- Flint: Atwood Stadium starting around 9:55
- Midland: Near Dow Diamond at dusk
- Holly: Shot from Lakeside Memorial Park at 9 p.m.
- Clio: Shot off from Clio City Park at dusk
- Beaverton: Shot off from Ross Lake at dusk
- Corunna: At McCurdy Park at dusk
- Lapeer: From Rolland-Warner Middle School at 9:45 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant: From Soaring Eagle Casino at dusk
- Oscoda: From Oscoda Beach Park at dusk
- Fenton: From Silver Lake Park at dusk
- North Branch: At North Branch High School over the football field at dusk
- Port Austin: Over Lake Huron at dusk
Friday, July 5
- Bay City: From Wenonah Park at 10:12 p.m.
- Caseville: From Caseville Harbor Breakwall at dusk
- Lexington: From Lexington Harbor Park at 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
- Bay City: From Wenonah Park at 10:12 p.m.
- St. Helen: From the Saint Helen Airport about 10:30 p.m.
- Houghton Lake: From Houghton Lake State Airport at dusk
- Cass City: From Cass City Park at dusk
- Farwell: At the Farwell Fairgrounds following Figure 8 Derby at 7:30 p.m.
- Harrisville: From Harrisville Harbor at dusk
- St. Louis: In downtown St. Louis at 10:00 p.m.
- Lake Isabella: over Lake Isabella on clubhouse drive at dusk
Thursday, July 11
- Auburn: From Cornfest, US-10 and 9 Mile Road at dusk
Did we miss one? Email us at wnemweb@meredith.com.