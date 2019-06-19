The Bay City Fireworks Festival can be a lot of fun, but it can also be very expensive.
“It takes an enormous amount of money to make this event happen,” said Doug Clark, president of the Bay City Fireworks Festival.
Clark said they spend an average of $100,000 alone on fireworks each year.
He said thanks to sponsors and carnival rides, the costs are often covered.
However, the fireworks show this year will be big There will be more than 30,000 shells of fireworks exploding throughout the course of the week. Also, an additional few minutes will be added to the rundown each night.
He said this year they need a little more help. He said they started a GoFundMe account to collect donations.
“Over the years, we have tried so many different things from knocking on doors to sending out envelopes, and letters in the mail. And now we’re just trying to evolve into the social media aspect of it,” Clark said.
Bay City isn’t the only area suffering. High costs have led to festivals like the Auburn Cornfest and others across the state to use crowdfunding as a way to help pay for the festivals.
Clark said every little bit helps in order to keep the Bay City Fireworks Festival going.
“And so we just want to try to reach as many people as we possibly can and give them the avenue. If they would like to help support us, we want to give them those avenues to do that,” Clark said.
If you would like to donate, click here.
