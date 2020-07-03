It’s a mad house at Charlie’s Fireworks on Court Street in Saginaw.
“Sales have been crazy man,” said owner Charlie Haddad.
So crazy they’ve had to completely restock their shelves.
“Every year we’ve been selling fireworks, 15 to 16 hour days,” he said.
But in the 30 years Haddad has been selling fireworks, a major milestone has been achieved this year.
“This is the first time, yeah, we’re going to be sold out,” he said.
With just a day before the Fourth of July, firework enthusiasts are rummaging through his inventory.
“It doesn’t matter what it is, it’s going to be gone,” Haddad said.
And other tents or shops are completely sold-out as more and more people flock to stores in order to have their own pyrotechnic display this year.
“The demand is probably up about three or four times the amount since the past couple of years,” he said.
After so many firework shows were canceled due to the pandemic, the owner here tells me people from all over the Great Lakes Bay Region are coming to his shop to buy anything and everything.
“Everybody wants the big boomers, they want something that goes in the air, that makes big color, the big breaks,” Haddad said.
As the mad dash to find fireworks continues, Haddad says he’s taking the Fourth of July to finally relax for the first time.
“We’re probably going to go up, call my buddies, say ‘Hey man, Higgins Lake, be ready I’m coming up,’” he said.
