Michigan’s first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) for 2021 has been reported in a horse in Livingston County.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said a 2-year-old Standardbred filly contracted the virus. MDARD said the discovery of the case highlights the need for both horse owners and residents to take precautions.
EEE is a zoonotic, viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes to both animals and people. It's typically seen in late summer to early fall, MDARD said. The virus is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. with a 90 percent fatality rate among horses that become ill and a 33 percent fatality rate among humans who become ill.
Michigan experienced 41 cases of EEE in animals and four cases in humans last year.
“The Livingston County horse was never vaccinated against EEE, and it developed signs of illness—including fever, lethargy, and depression—which progressed to the animal exhibiting neurologic signs and being down on the ground with an inability to get up. The horse was euthanized due to her declining condition,” said Wineland. “It is critically important for horse owners to reach out to their veterinarian to discuss how to best protect their animals from this disease.”
People can get infected with EEE from a mosquito bite. The disease does not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human. In humans, signs of EEE include the sudden onset of fever, chills, and body and joint aches.
The virus can also cause severe encephalitis, resulting in headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. In some cases, those infected have permanent brain damage, going into a coma, or may die from the virus.
“This equine case indicates the EEE virus is here in Michigan and provides a warning that residents could also become infected by a mosquito,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “Michigan residents are urged to take precautions and protect themselves from mosquito bites.”
