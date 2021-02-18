Genesee County is reporting its first B.1.1.7 variant case of COVID-19.
The variant, which was first found in the United Kingdom, has a known increase in transmission.
The Genesee County Health Department said the resident is asymptomatic.
The resident with the variant was pre-tested before a surgery at the University of Michigan in Washtenaw County.
The county health department learned about the case Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
