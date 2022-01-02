Several local hospitals are welcoming their first babies of the New Year!
Hurley Medical Center said that Sebastian came into the world at 4:00 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Sebastian and his mom Sabrina received a gift and a onesie.
The hospital said that Sebastian and mom are happy and doing great.
Harper Quinn Tibbits is the first baby of the New Year born at McLaren Bay Region.
Lance and Nikki Tibbits of Bad Ax welcomed their baby girl early on January 2 at 12:23 a.m.
Harper was delivered by Stephanie Ash, measuring 20 inches, 8 lbs., and 11 ounces.
Mom and baby are doing well.
Harper's parents are excited to introduce her to her big brothers, Jack and Aiden.
Welcome to the world Harper!
The first Covenant HealthCare Baby New Year was born at 6:29 a.m. on Jan. 1.
The baby girl is from Midland. Baby and family both received a basket of goodies from the hospital.
