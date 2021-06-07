The Michigan Department of Health and Human services is investigating the first confirmed case of hantavirus in Michigan.
A woman in Washtenaw County was hospitalized with a serious pulmonary illness that developed from Sin Nombre hantavirus. MDHHS believes the woman was exposed while cleaning an unoccupied residence that contained signs of active rodent infestation.
Hantavirus was first discovered in patients in the southwest United States in 1993. HPS has infected people all across America, and infections are associated with domestic, occupational or recreational activities that bring humans into contact with infected rodents.
“HPS is caused by some strains of hantavirus and is a rare but severe and sometimes fatal respiratory disease that can occur one to five weeks after a person has exposure to fresh urine, droppings or saliva from infected rodents,” Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS said. “Anyone who comes into contact with rodents that carry hantavirus is at risk for HPS and healthcare providers with a suspect case of hantavirus should contact their local health department to report the case and discuss options for confirmatory testing.”
Humans are infected with dried material contaminated by rodent excrement is inhaled, gets into the skin or is ingested when eating or drinking contaminated foods. Bites from rodents also transmit HPS.
Symptoms of HPS include fever, chills, body aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. HPS has a 40 percent fatality rate.
“We can prevent and reduce the risk of hantavirus infection by taking precautions and being alert to the possibility of it,” Juan Luis Marquez, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department said. “Use rubber, latex, vinyl or nitrile gloves when cleaning areas with rodent infestations, ventilate areas for at least 30 minutes before working, and make sure to wet areas thoroughly with a disinfectant or chlorine solution before cleaning.”
HPS is most spread by the deer mouse and white footed mouse. The greatest risk for infection is associated with opening or cleaning buildings with rodent infestations without proper protection.
Anyone who suspects they may have hantavirus should contact their local health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.