The first case of new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. was identified in Michigan in an adult female living in Washtenaw County by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories on Jan. 16.
The female recently traveled to the where this variant originated, the United Kingdom. Close contacts of the individual are in quarantine.
Two new cases have been identified from close contacts with the person at this time, but it is unknown if they are infected with this specific variant.
B.1.1.7. is believed by experts to be more contagious, but there has been no indication the disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been in the United States.
The virus variant has been identified in at least 16 other states and jurisdictions in the U.S. It is possible there are more that have not been identified, but this is the only known case in Michigan at this time.
“The discovery of this variant in Michigan is concerning, but not unexpected. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible. We continue to urge Michiganders to follow a research-based approach by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often, and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health at MDHHS said.
Current vaccines and tests for COVID-19 also work against this new variant according to medical data.
