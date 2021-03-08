The first case of the South African variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Michigan.
A boy in Jackson County is the first known case of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant in the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The variant was first identified in South Africa in October 2020, which is why it's commonly known as the South African variant. It was first found in the United States in January 2021.
Scientists are still determining how well current vaccines work against the variant.
MDHHS said the higher rate of transmission could increase the number of people who die or need to be hospitalized.
“We are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan, although it was not unexpected,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “We continue to urge Michiganders to follow a research-based approach by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often, and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”
