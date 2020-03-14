Michigan State University said in a tweet on March 14 that they were notified of their first confirmed case related to the university.
The university said that they will continue hosting classes online for the remainder of the semester, and that commencement will not go on as scheduled.
The university said that they will make every effort to reschedule commencement and allow the class of 2020 to have an appropriate place and time to celebrate graduation.
The university also said that they will continue to care for students that are on campus.
