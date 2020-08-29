Northwood University is reporting its first COVID-19 case of the school year on their Midland campus.
The university told TV5 that the case is a student and that they have isolated at a residence outside of Midland County.
Northwood University also said they are in contact with the Midland County Health Department and will follow all recommended protocol including heightened disinfection and contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed.
The school says they will remain vigilant in their efforts to create a safe environment on campus.
They say their response to positive COVID-19 tests will focus on preserving the health and safety of their students, staff, faculty and those in the community.
You can read the latest coronavirus updates from TV5 here.
