Fall has officially arrived as of 3:50 AM this morning! It seems temperatures cooled off just in time from the weekend for the start of fall. High temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 60s to low 70s at best later this afternoon.
While the cooler air and less humidity is welcomed by most, is this where we should be for temperatures this time of year?
The answer is yes! Average temperatures for Saginaw, Flint, and Houghton Lake for the first day of fall have historically averaged in the upper 60s.
While the upper 60s is the average range of temperatures, previous year have said otherwise. Here's a look back at the past 5 years of observed temperatures across Mid-Michigan for the first day of fall!
In 2018, Saginaw had an observed temperature of 71°. Flint had an observed temperature of 70°. Houghton Lake had an observed temperature of 69°.
In 2017, Saginaw had an observed temperature of 94°. Flint had an observed temperature of 93°. Houghton Lake had an observed temperature of 92°.
In 2016, Saginaw had an observed temperature of 81°. Flint had an observed temperature of 83°. Houghton Lake had an observed temperature of 74°.
In 2015, Saginaw had an observed temperature of 79°. Flint had an observed temperature of 81°. Houghton Lake had an observed temperature of 77°.
In 2014, Saginaw had an observed temperature of 64°. Flint had an observed temperature of 64°. Houghton Lake had an observed temperature of 62°.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.