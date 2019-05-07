It’s the first Election Day since same-day voter registration was passed in Michigan.
The turnout at the polls on Tuesday, May 7 could be somewhat of an indicator of how the 2020 Election Day will look with same-day registration.
“Absentee voting, same day registration is probably one of the significant steps since the civil rights voting act,” said John Gleason with the Genesee County Clerk's Office.
For the first time, Michigan voters can do both after they passed Proposal 3 last November.
“Our major job is to run elections and make sure they’re fair and make sure the people vote,” Gleason said.
But many are concerned that complying with Proposal 3 puts a burden on local clerk's offices, especially when it comes to low voter turnout.
“That’s not unusual, May elections are always low turnout,” Gleason said.
But despite that low turnout, Gleason believes the financial burden that it may bring doesn’t compare to making sure voting is accessible to everyone.
“That’s not important to me,” Gleason said. “We should never put costs in front of access.”
According to Gleason, although the implications of Proposal 3 may call for more man power and hours worked for local clerks, that’s a good thing.
“I think it’s great,” Gleason said. “I hope every clerk when they go home tonight is completely exhausted and that we have a very high turnout.”
Instead, Gleason said getting rid of elections in the month of May altogether could be a possible solution.
“I think we need to have a constitutional change,” Gleason said. “If you’re going to ask a tax payer for money, you should do it when most people vote, August and November, don’t ask for money in May.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.