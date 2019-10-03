On average, we are not too far away from the first freeze in Mid-Michigan.
Courtesy NWS/NOAA, describes that the first Fall freeze takes place when temperatures drop to 32 degrees. However, the first widespread freeze (hard/killing freeze) takes place when temperatures drop at or below 28 degrees for the first time during the Fall season.
On average it occurs during the month of October. Of course, there is always room for an unusual weather season which could take longer or shorter for the first freeze to occur.
The first map below, shows the first average Fall Freeze of the season. Which is 32 degrees. Which on average occurs, late-September to mid-October.
This map shows the average first Hard Freeze, 28 degrees or below, for the first time of the season. On average it happens during the middle to late days of October.
With the EEE threat across the state, you may want the mosquitoes gone. Insect Diagnostician, Howard Russell from Michigan State University states,
"I would think that 28 degrees for four hours it would kill those mosquitoes that are exposed, but those that have taken shelter some place that are in some sort of a protected site, it would probably take temperatures colder than 28 degrees to kill them..."
The First Warn 5 forecast doesn't show our temperatures dropping that low during these next 7 days. Meaning, we still have a ways to go until our first freeze of the season.
