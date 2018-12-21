The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed the first influenza-related pediatric death of the 2018-2019 flu season.
The reported death is a child from Osceola County who was infected with influenza.
Flu is a contagious respiratory disease that is caused by different strains of the influenza virus and can result in mild to severe illness, MDHHS said.
MDHHS said even though Michigan has only experienced localized flu activity over the past few weeks, it strongly recommends everyone 6 months or older to get a seasonal flu vaccine.
Nationally there have been six influenza-related pediatric deaths during the 2018-2019 flu season.
