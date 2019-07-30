After 15-months of construction, a new geriatric mental health facility is opening in Saginaw.
The 16-bed unit opens on August 1 and is the first geriatric psychiatric facility in Saginaw.
“For 88 years, HealthSource Saginaw has been a destination of choice for people needing long-term care, medical rehabilitation, and behavioral health care.” said the President and CEO, Lisa Lapham.
The renovation project added an aquatic therapy pool in the Medical Rehabilitation Center, geriatric psychiatric unit in the Behavioral Medicine Center, expansion of the Adult Behavioral Medicine Center, and renovation of three of four Long-Term Care neighborhoods.
The project also added 50 jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.