A Mid-Michigan church is gearing up to open a new shelter to help families in need.
It was supposed to open early January, but there weren’t enough volunteers.
That will soon change as dozens of people came out to support church leaders.
“I had a woman literally knock on my door saying she did not have a place to live and wondered if she could camp out behind the church that I pastor on the northside of St. Louis,” said Nathan Workman, the co. executive director of development at Hope House.
Workman said this encounter brought to his attention the homeless population in Gratiot County.
Feeling compelled to help out those in need, he and fellow Hope House director Jake Gregory took action last June and started the process of opening Gratiot County Hope House, the county’s first homeless shelter.
“They can stay here for 30 days and once their one of our guests their bed is secured for 30 days,” Gregory said. “And during that time we want to connect them with community helping agencies. We want to help them look for a job, secure other housing, more sustainable housing.”
The shelter is located inside the St. Louis Church of the Nazarene and can house up to 20 people.
There’s a men’s quarter as well as women and children.
Set to open on Jan. 6, the shelter had to delay it’s opening, due to a lack of volunteers.
After Hope House leadership put out the word that volunteers were needed, the community stepped up and at least 30 people signed up to volunteer at the open house.
“Before the doors even opened at 10 we had people coming in and it’s been a steady flow ever since,” Gregory said.
In addition to providing a hot meal and warm bed, Hope House also gives families an area where they can come and just hang out and have a good time, and also compete in a little foosball.
“It’s been exciting because here we are on the doorstep of a dream now becoming reality,” Workman said.
The Hope House opens Monday, Jan. 14 and will be open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Volunteers will greet guests and serve hot meals.
For more information on Hope House, visit their website or Facebook page.
