Aye, aye, Captain!
The first-ever Great Lakes Pirate Festival is taking place this summer in Mackinaw City.
Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry’s Good Fortune pirate ship will host the festival on June 20th from 11 – 5 p.m. on their Mackinaw City boat dock.
The Great Lakes Pirate Festival will include a pirate party on the Mackinaw City Dock, live DJ, pirate music, pirate trivia, and photo opportunities. There will also be two competitions “Talk Like a Pirate” and “Dress Like a Pirate”. Dress Like a Pirate competition are expected to wear a pirate-themed outfit and will receive a free hot dog and drink, a buy one/get one free discount on any pirate cruises that day, and a free private cruise on the Good Fortune Pirate Ship for up to 50 people will be awarded to the first-place prize winner. The winner of the Talk Like a Pirate competition will earn four VIP tickets to any pirate cruise of their choice.
