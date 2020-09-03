The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus for the year.
The person affected is a Wayne County resident.
“As we approach a long holiday weekend, it’s vital to continue protecting your family from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so take extra care during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are dusk and dawn for the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus and Eastern Equine encephalitis virus.”
In 2019, there was a total of 12 human cases.
MDHHS says most people who become infected with West Nile virus will not develop any symptoms of the illness, but some may become sick three to 15 days after exposure.
They say one in five infected people will have mild illness with fever and one in every 150 people will become severely ill.
Mild illness may include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting diarrhea or rash. Severe symptoms of WNV are associated with encephalitis or meningitis, and may include stiff neck, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness, convulsions and paralysis.
People over 60 are more likely to experience sever symptoms.
MDHHS says you can avoid contact with mosquitos carrying the virus using the following steps:
- Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other EPA-approved product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use. Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
- Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes lay eggs.
- Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.
