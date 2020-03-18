Beaumont Health has announced the first death of a patient with COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.
The health system said a man in his 50s who tested positive for COVID-19 and had other underlying medical conditions passed away Wednesday morning at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County.
“Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said. “Our physicians, nurses and medical staff are all working together to care for COVID-19 patients. During a time like this, we are united to battle this virus. Further, we must continue to serve and care for the non-COVID-19 needs of all patients whether they are giving birth, needing essential surgery or requiring lifesaving emergency procedures.”
Michigan now reports 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19. CLICK HERE for a look at the most recent cases.
