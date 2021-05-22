The low pressure system in the mid-Atlantic has strengthened into a Subtropical Storm. This makes it the first named-storm of the year. The first name on the 2021 list from the National Hurricane Center is Ana (Ah-nah).
Climatologically-speaking, the first occurrence of a named-storm does not occur until early July. This means the Atlantic hurricane season is off to an early start.
Ana did not follow the usual formation process of a tropical cyclone, which is why it is classified as a subtropical cyclone. Subtropical means the cyclone has characteristics of both a tropical cyclone (one which forms from convection in the Atlantic Easterlies), and a typical cyclone observed on-land (such as one that would move through the continental United States).
Ana has reached the "storm" threshold, albeit just barely with a maximum sustained wind of 40 mph (34 knots). To put that into perspective, the "storm" threshold wind speed range is 39 to 73 mph. Ana is moving very slowly as well, to the northeast at 5 mph (4 knots).
Ana will not impact the U.S. at all as it continues to move out to sea. Once reaching colder waters, it will dissipate.
