The man who pleaded guilty in the fatal Clio rock throwing incident will spend another year in prison.
Kyle Anger, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months to 20 years in prison for the death of Kenneth White.
He was given credit 740 days served.
Anger pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October 2018 for his part in White's death.
Anger is accused of being the one that threw the rock off the Dodge Road overpass on to I-75 in Clio in October 2017.
In court, Anger admitted to throwing the final rock. He also acknowledged he knew it could cause harm.
The other four defendants, Trevor Gray, Alexzander Miller, Mikaydyn Payne and Mark Sekelsky withdrew their guilty pleas after a judge ruled they would be sentenced as adults.
The four had pleaded guilty with the understanding they would sentenced as juveniles.
